Rockford airport to get $11 million in federal grant funding

A northern Illinois airport is getting a funding boost.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced nearly $11.3 million in grant money to the Chicago Rockford International Airport. The money will go rehabilitating a runway and taxiway at the Rockford airport.

The award, announced Tuesday, is among 276 total grants in 45 states. A total of $477 million nationwide is being awarded for airport infrastructure.

Federal officials say the idea is to improve airports' emergency response capabilities, capacity and possible improve economic growth and development.

Roughly $1.5 million will also go the Illinois State Block Grant Program.