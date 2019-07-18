Complaints: CenturyLink failed to respond to cable marking

State officials are investigating CenturyLink after receiving hundreds of complaints that the utility failed to respond to requests to locate and mark underground cables.

Minnesota Public Radio News cites a state Office of Administrative Hearings document which shows CenturyLink faces more than $780,000 in fines for alleged violations of a law intended to protect the safety of people and the utility infrastructure.

State law requires property owners and professional contractors to notify the Office of Pipeline Safety before digging. Utilities must respond to the notification, often by marking the location of underground infrastructure.

The Legislature established the safety office after a liquid pipeline erupted in flames in Mounds View, killing two people.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

CentryLink provides internet, TV and phone service in Minnesota. The utility did not immediately respond to a request for comment.