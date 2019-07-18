Morgan Stanley: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - This March 1, 2017, file photo shows the Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York. Morgan Stanley reports earnings Thursday, July 18, 2019. AP Photo

Morgan Stanley (MS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.2 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $13.72 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.24 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.98 billion.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Morgan Stanley shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.