Judge weighs new Motel 6 settlement in immigration lawsuit

A revised settlement for Motel 6 guests who say the national chain invaded their privacy by giving their information to immigration authorities is returning to court for a judge's review.

A federal judge is to decide Friday on the proposal increasing to $10 million the total amount available for claims. Any remainder will go to non-profit migrant advocacy groups outlined in the settlement.

The settlement also expands the class to include guests at Motel 6 between February 2015 and June 2019.

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund sued Motel 6 in January 2018, saying that giving guests' information to immigration agents without a warrant violated privacy and civil rights laws.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The chain's owner G6 Hospitality LLC in Carrollton, Texas, said it later issued a directive banning the practice.