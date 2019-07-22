Budget negotiators close on debt, agency spending deal

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. AP Photo

Negotiations between the Trump administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a critical debt and budget bill are on the cusp of a deal.

That's according to aides on both sides of the talks, who say the tentative deal would restore the government's ability to borrow into the next administration and build upon recent large budget gains for both the Pentagon and domestic agencies.

The agreement on an outline for $1.3 trillion in agency spending would represent a win for lawmakers eager to return Washington to a more predictable path amid political tumult and polarization, defense hawks determined to cement big military increases, and Democrats who oppose spending cuts.

The aides who spoke about the emerging deal did so on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly before a deal was final.