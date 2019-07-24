Ohio launches electronic wrong-way driver detection system

The state says it's installing Ohio's first electronic wrong-way driver detection system.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks said Tuesday the system will be placed along an 18-mile stretch of I-71 in Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio.

The state says it includes 92 electronic signs and 82 detection devices at 23 locations beginning from downtown.

Once the system detects a wrong-way driver, LED lights around the edge of several "wrong way" and "do not enter" signs begin blinking.

The system will also send an alert to the Ohio Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center in Columbus.

The state says that while wrong-way crashes make up a tiny portion of accidents, they are 40 times more likely to be deadly.