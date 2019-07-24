The Latest: ‘The Rock’ visits Hawaiians protesting telescope

Hawaii governor David Ige, second from left, walks with Big Island mayor Harry Kim as kupuna Noe Noe Wong-Wilson walks at right after a visit to the ninth day of protests against the TMT telescope on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the base of Mauna Kea on Hawaii Island. The governor of Hawaii on Tuesday visited protesters blocking the construction of a giant telescope on the state's tallest mountain while acknowledging that their grievances were not just about a new observatory but also about the treatment of Native Hawaiians going back more than a century. Jamm Aquino

The Latest on demonstrations against a giant telescope in Hawaii (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is visiting Native Hawaiian protesters who are blocking a road to prevent the construction of a giant telescope on Hawaii's tallest mountain.

Johnson reached the protest camp on Mauna Kea as dancers performed hula and chants. He exchanged nose to nose greetings called honi with protesters and then went into a tent to meet elders.

Johnson spent part of his childhood in Honolulu. He is not Hawaiian, but is Samoan.

Johnson's production company Seven Bucks Productions is making a movie about the life of King Kamehameha the Great, the leader who first unified the Hawaiian Islands in 1810. Johnson will star in the title role.

2 p.m.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige's envoy for talks with protesters blocking the construction of a giant telescope says he's organizing the first of many meetings with Native Hawaiian leaders.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said in a phone interview Wednesday he wants to get people to work together for what he hopes will be a common goal.

He says there will be "a very splintered community" if that doesn't happen.

Kim recalled saying a silent prayer to help him "do the right thing for the right reasons" when the governor gave him the assignment.

The protest blocking a road to prevent construction crews from reaching Mauna Kea's summit is on its tenth day.

Hollywood actor and former Hawaii resident Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is visiting the protest site.