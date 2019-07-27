National Business
Gas prices drop amid increase in supplies, dip in demand
Gas prices in New Jersey and around the nation decreased last week, with analysts crediting factors such as stable crude prices and a small increase in supplies on the East coast.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.79, three cents lower than last week and below the average $2.88 at this time last year.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.74 a gallon, down four cents from last week and well below the average of $2.85 at this time last year.
Analysts say a recent dip in demand may be another reason pump prices are starting to roll back, but it's too soon to know whether the decline is a long-term trend.
