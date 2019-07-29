Vermont dairy co-op to vote on merger with national giant

Farmers with one of the region's most storied dairy cooperative are going to be voting on a proposal to merge with the much larger Dairy Farmers of America.

Vermont Public Radio reports the seven board members of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamer have unanimously recommended merging the 340 member co-op, its trucking company and a retail store with the 14,000-member Dairy Farmers of America, based in Kansas City, Kansas.

For the deal to be finalized, two-thirds of the farmers attending a meeting Monday in St. Albans must approve the merger.

The St. Albans board call the merger a win-win. DFA has pledged to invest millions in the St. Albans co-op.

But critics say an audit that will determine farmers' ownership stake won't be conducted until after the vote.