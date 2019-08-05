United to begin flights from Denver to Hobbs, New Mexico

United Airlines has announced it will begin direct flights to Denver from a southeastern New Mexico county airport in the heart of New Mexico's booming oil region.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the airline and Lea County officials say the flights from Hobbs will start Oct. 27. The announcement comes as county officials seek to double the passenger holding area at Lea County Regional Airport.

Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb says the new direct flights show confidence in the robust and growing economy of the Permian Basin.

United's nonstop flights to Denver International Airport into the Permian Basin will be operated as United Express service six days per week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

United is also scheduled to continue to operate two daily nonstop flights from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. There will be one flight that operates to and from Houston on Saturdays.