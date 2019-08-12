Tennessee medical claims firm to add office with 200 jobs

A Tennessee company that processes medical insurance claims will add another office with 200 new jobs over the next five years.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Franklin-based EnableComp LLC will invest nearly $1 million to open the office in Tullahoma. It will be the company's third office in Middle Tennessee.

The new location is expected to open in September after an Aug. 21 career fair at the Northgate Mall.

EnableComp was founded in 2000 and serves more than 800 health care providers in 39 states. The company currently has about 240 employees at its headquarters in Franklin and processes 180,000 claims each year.