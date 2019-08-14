National Business

Alaska governor cuts funds for cold housing research center

The Associated Press

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Budget cuts by Alaska's governor include funding for the state's Cold Climate Housing Research Center.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday that the center in Fairbanks was among the line-item budget vetoes signed into law last week by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The center's $750,000 line-item was among the $34.7 million in cuts from the capital budget.

The center specializes in developing and testing energy efficient and cold climate-centered building designs in circumpolar regions around the world.

Director Jack Hebert says the veto slashes the center's core-function budget.

Dunleavy vetoed more than $400 million from the state operating budget in June. The Legislature failed to override the vetoes and instead sent Dunleavy a bill seeking to restore many of the vetoes.

Dunleavy has said he will finalize the budget this week.

