Augusta to boost safety of events like annual biker toy run

The Augusta City Council is considering a safety proposal aimed at reducing the odds of another tragedy like one during the 2017 United Bikers of Maine Toy Run.

Councilors on Thursday will discuss a requirement for a safety plan from organizers of parades or other events. The Augusta Police Department proposal would adopt "best practices" outlined in the National Transportation Safety Board report on the pileup that killed two riders.

The NTSB said a motorcycle rider's unsafe maneuver triggered the chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Augusta. But it also said organizers failed to mitigate the risks of 3,000 motorcycles entering I-95 without "supplemental traffic control or state police oversight."

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said the proposed ordinance would codify the practices city police are already following.