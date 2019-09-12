Publix only wants cops to carry guns in its supermarkets

If you're carrying a gun, Florida's largest supermarket chain doesn't want to see it.

Publix Supermarkets is joining a growing number of retailers in asking customers not to openly carry firearms in its stores.

Publix said in a statement Wednesday that it requests that only law enforcement officers openly carry firearms in its supermarkets.

The Lakeland, Florida-based chain has 1,226 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In the months after the 2018 massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, Publix came under fire from survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for donating to the campaign of a Florida gubernatorial candidate aligned with the National Rifle Association.

The students held "die-ins" at two stores in South Florida.