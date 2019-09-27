Indiana election upgrade leaves much paperless voting

Indiana officials are launching an election system upgrade adding devices to perhaps 1,000 electronic voting machines around the state that will display a paper record to voters.

Those devices are intended for placement before the May 2020 primary on 10% of Indiana's paperless voting machines, which election officials say are still used in up to 58 of the state's 92 counties. The State Budget Committee is set to vote Friday on releasing $6 million for that project.

Republican Secretary of State Connie Lawson says adding the devices will help improve voter confidence that their ballot is being correctly counted. Lawson had initially sought up to $75 million for adding the equipment to electronic machines, but scaled that back at the request of state budget writers.