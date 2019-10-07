National Business

German factory orders decline again in August

The Associated Press

BERLIN

German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe's biggest economy, dropped for the second consecutive month in August — led by lower demand from domestic customers.

The Economy Ministry said Monday that orders were 0.6% lower compared with the previous month. That followed a 2.1% decline in July.

There was a 2.6% drop in orders from inside Germany, while demand from foreign customers improved. Orders from other countries in the eurozone rose 1.5% and those from elsewhere were up 0.4%.

German industrial data have been largely disappointing for months. The economy contracted slightly in the second quarter and is widely believed to have shrunk further in the just-concluded third quarter, which would put it in a technical recession.

  Comments  