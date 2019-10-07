Hawaii Police Department preparing to use body cameras

The Hawaii Police Department officials say they plan to have officers outfitted with body cameras early next year.

West Hawaii Today reported Monday that Police Chief Paul Ferreira says nearly $400,000 has been allocated in the 2019-2020 Hawaii County budget for a body-worn camera program.

Ferreira wants to roll out the program between January and March 2020.

Ferreira says the department is prepared to procure 300 cameras for uniformed patrol officers, traffic enforcement units, and specialized unit officers.

Officials say the Big Island department is in the process of developing relevant policies.

The $400,000 budget is projected to cover camera acquisition, storage, equipment to make redactions, and salaries for three fulltime staff members to operate the program.

An additional $200,000 is expected to be needed annually to maintain the program.