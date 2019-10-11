Construction companies settle sex harassment suit for $200K

A group of construction companies will pay $200,000 to settle allegations that male supervisors and workers in Honolulu subjected a female worker to sexual harassment.

A U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit says Southland Contracting, Inc., Mole Constructors, Inc. and Southland Mole JV retaliated against her when she complained.

An attorney representing the companies didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday.

A court agreement says the companies will review and change their employment practices. The changes include creating a complaint hotline and conducting surveys to spot potential harassment.

The agreement isn't an admission of guilt.

Glory Gervacio Saure, director of the federal agency's Honolulu office, says all women facing discrimination or harassment should come forward, especially those in industries where there are fewer women.