Mississippi governor candidates spar over taxes, brain drain

Democratic State Attorney General Jim Hood, left and Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, right, shake hands at the conclusion of their first televised gubernatorial debate at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. AP Photo

The two major-party candidates for Mississippi governor are arguing over education, taxes and the “brain drain” — the loss of people moving to other states for jobs.

Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves faced off Monday night at WCBI-TV in Columbus in their second debate in less than a week.

Hood says Reeves has given hundreds of millions of dollars in tax cuts to out-of-state corporations that make campaign contributions.

Reeves says Hood wants to raise taxes on companies that employ thousands of people, and that could hurt the economy.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

They debated Thursday at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The general election is Nov. 5. Two other candidates are running low-budget campaigns for governor.