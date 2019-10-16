Investigators can’t determine cause of supply company fire

Maine's state fire marshal's office says the cause of a fire that destroyed a building supply company will remain undetermined.

The fire torched McCormack Building Supply in Winslow last week. The fire marshal's office says investigators have determined the fire started near a building in the back of the complex where white pine lumber was stored. However, they could not determine a source of the fire because of the extensive damage.

The fire marshal's office says the loss from the fire will be more than $4 million. The company has said it will rebuild. Fire officials have said no injuries were reported.