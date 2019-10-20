Lawmakers told state must plan for more electric vehicles

When it comes to electric vehicles, the Cherokee Nation, along with Oklahoma and the rest of the world, is charging toward the future.

Three electric buses being built for the Cherokee Nation will soon be used to take students to and from Sequoyah High School in Tahlequah, and adults to and from Cherokee businesses and other spots on routes between Tahlequah, Stilwell, Catoosa and West Siloam Springs. The tribe already has invested in two smaller electric vehicles and in two solar-powered EV charging stations, and Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha said additional EV buys and infrastructure investments are anticipated.

That doesn't surprise Adriane Jaynes at all. Jaynes, the "alternative fuels planner" for the Indian Nations Council of Governments and also a founding member of the Oklahoma Electric Vehicle Coalition, has been involved for several years in preparing Oklahoma and Oklahomans for EV and other technologies accelerating change across the transportation industry.

The Journal Record in Oklahoma City reported that Jaynes offered observations during a recent interim study session on advanced transportation technology held by lawmakers at the state Capitol.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She said that by 2025 as many as one in four vehicles sold may be powered in some way other than the traditional internal combustion engine. Already, consumers can choose from more than 40 EV and hybrid models manufactured by GM, Volvo, Tesla and other companies, and the auto industry is fully invested in the revolutionary technology. Daimler and Volvo announced recently that they currently have no plans to develop next-generation internal combustion engines and will focus instead on new electric powertrains. By 2023, Jaynes said GM plans to introduce 20 EVs, and Ford 13. She added Ford plans to unveil a fully electric F150 pickup soon. Volkswagen has said it will electrify its entire vehicle lineup by 2030.

"Five years ago, people laughed at the idea of electric vehicles, but they're taking it seriously now," Jaynes said. "They're asking how to plan ahead for more EVs on the road."

Concerns about availability, reliability and serviceability that people may have once had about EVs aren't anymore, Jaynes said.

"Lots of investment is being made in charging stations around Oklahoma. Every month we're adding more," she said.

But the truth is, EV owners do about 90% of their vehicle charging at home. Jaynes said she keeps her electric vehicle optimally charged simply by plugging it in at night in her garage.

Advancing battery technologies have made EVs very reliable, and the vehicles require far less maintenance than their cousins powered by gasoline or diesel fuel. They require no oil changes, no spark plug replacement or other maintenance typical of older-style vehicles.

"They're fun to drive and they're more convenient in a lot of ways because there's very little maintenance on them," she said.

Price tags for EVs have been too high for many consumers in the past, but Bloomberg New Energy Finance has reported that EV costs are beginning to drop significantly, largely as a result of mass production around the globe. It's been predicted that at some point in the next few years EV costs will be much more competitive, and when that happens sales will likely rise dramatically. Bloomberg forecasts that all-electric vehicles will overtake traditional vehicle counterparts in sales globally by 2040. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, in a 2017 report, predicted that by 2025, sales of light-duty EVs, plug-in hybrid electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will reach about 9% of total sales of light-duty vehicles.

In her presentation to lawmakers, Jaynes noted that, while sales of EVs in Oklahoma still account for less than 1% of total sales nationwide, the state led the nation in year-over-year sales increases for two years in a row between 2016 and 2018.

The Cherokee Nation got some federal grant money to help with its purchase of electric buses and charging stations. The investment made sense, as about 100,000 riders travel more than 600,000 miles a year on bus routes managed by the tribe across 14 counties in eastern Oklahoma.

"We plan to scale up our EV initiative," Harsha said. "I think overall the Cherokee community is excited to implement these changes."

___

Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com

This is an AP Weekend Member Exchange shared by The Journal Record