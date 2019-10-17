San Onofre nuke plant demolition approved

FILE - This Sept. 13, 2012, file photo shows the San Onofre nuclear power plant along the Pacific Ocean coastline in San Onofre, Calif. Southern California’s San Onofre nuclear power plant was permanently closed in 2013, but the site remains home to 3.5 million pounds of nuclear waste that has nowhere else to go. Members of a House subcommittee held a hearing Friday, June 7, 2019, not far from the defunct plant to highlight the urgency behind efforts to build a long-term national repository for used radioactive fuel, a proposal that has languished for decades in Washington. AP

The California Coastal Commission has approved a plan to dismantle much of the San Onofre nuclear power plant that was closed six years ago.

The commission on Thursday unanimously approved the plan by Southern California Edison that includes removing most “visible elements” of the coastal plant, including its twin reactor domes.

However, KGTV-TV says demolition and decontamination could take up to a decade to complete. The site currently is storing 3.5 million pounds of nuclear waste that has nowhere else to go. That waste would remain until another storage location is found.

San Onofre was shut down in January 2012 after a small radiation leak led to the discovery of extensive damage to hundreds of tubes inside the virtually new generators.