No-sugar drinks and innovations power Coke in 3Q

In this Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 photo a truck with the Coca-Cola logo, behind left, maneuvers in a parking lot at a bottling plant in Needham, Mass. The Coca-Cola Co. reports financial results Friday, Oct. 18.

Coca-Cola is reporting strong third quarter sales as it makes strides with new drinks like Coca-Cola Plus Coffee and no-sugar drinks.

Revenue jumped 8% to $9.51 billion, edging out Wall Street expectations for $9.48 billion, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The Atlanta company continues to book double-digit volume growth with drinks like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Coke on Friday reported net income of $2.59 billion, or 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share, which is in line with projections from industry analysts.

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. are up 1.5% before the opening bell.