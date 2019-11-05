As McDonald’s CEO learned, workplace romance can be perilous

The logo for McDonald's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. McDonald's sank 2.3% after its CEO was ousted after violating company policy by having a relationship with an employee. AP Photo

Workplace couples are often romanticized — think Bill and Melinda Gates or Michelle and Barack Obama. But when the relationship involves two people with unequal power, it can also be fraught with peril, especially in the #MeToo era.

McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook is only the latest chief executive to be ousted over a consensual relationship with an employee. Increasingly, U.S. companies are adopting policies addressing workplace romances, a trend that began well before the #MeToo movement galvanized a national conversation surrounding sexual misconduct.

Addressing workplace romance can be complicated, but many companies remove any gray areas by forbidding managers, especially C-suite executives, from having relationships with subordinates given the potential for favoritism or lawsuits if the relationship sours.