The Latest: Allison Ball reelected as Kentucky treasurer

FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2019 file photo, Kentucky republican candidate for Attorney General Daniel Cameron, addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky. AP Photo

The Latest on general election results in Kentucky races on Tuesday (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

Republican incumbent Allison Ball has won a second term as Kentucky's treasurer.

Ball defeated Democrat Michael Bowman, a bank executive and former legislative aide on Louisville's Metro Council.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ball, of Prestonsburg, says in her first term as treasurer she has been a watchdog of taxpayer dollars, has stopped fraud and embezzlement attempts and promoted financial literacy.

Ball supported a recently passed state law that established the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission, which is charged with improving the financial literacy of Kentuckians. Ball was also named the chair of the National Association of State Treasurer's Financial Education and Empowerment Committee.

___

7 p.m.

Polls across Kentucky have closed. Voters in the western half of the state who are in line as of 6 p.m. CST will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin faces Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in the governor's race. There are open races for state attorney general and secretary of state. Republican incumbents are seeking reelection as agriculture commissioner, auditor and treasurer.

___

6 p.m.

The polls have closed in the eastern half of Kentucky, where voters are choosing a governor and other statewide elected officials.

Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin faces Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in the governor's race. There are open races for state attorney general and secretary of state. Republican incumbents are looking for second terms as agriculture commissioner, auditor and treasurer.

The attorney general's office says Kentucky's election hotline received 77 calls as of 5:30 p.m. EST.

Polls in Kentucky close at 6 p.m. local time. Voters in the western half of the state have another hour to cast their ballots. Information about poll location and registration status is available online .

Voters in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

___

4:05 p.m.

Control of the Kentucky governor's office is at stake in Tuesday's primary election, as Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin faces a close race with Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

There are open races for state attorney general and secretary of state, while Republican incumbents are looking for second terms as agriculture commissioner, auditor and treasurer.

The secretary of state's office predicts turnout at about 31 percent of registered voters, which would be a slight increase from the 2015 governor's race.