Emirates to get 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners for $8.8 billion

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman and CEO of the Dubai-based long-haul carrier Emirates, speaks at a news conference at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Emirates announced Monday a new order for 20 additional wide-body Airbus A350-900 planes in a deal worth $6.4 billion. This brings the airline's total order for the aircraft to 50 Airbus A350s costing $16 billion at list price. AP Photo

Dubai’s carrier Emirates announces firm order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in deal valued at $8.8 billion.

Emirates CEO and Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum says the agreement replaces a deal for the 777x aircraft. He spoke to reporters Wednesday at the Dubai Airshow.

Combined with Emirates’ previous announcement this week for new Airbus aircraft, this brings the airline’s total orders at the airshow to $24 billion. Airlines, however, typically negotiate steep discounts from manufacturers.