British Airways says flights disrupted by ‘technical issue’

British Airways says flights are being disrupted by a “technical issue.”

Information from Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, shows some trans-Atlantic flights delayed Thursday by several hours.

The airline said in a statement that “our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights.” It didn’t disclose the nature of the issue.

It is the latest in a series of systems failures suffered by the airline in recent years.

In August, an IT glitch caused the cancellation of more than 100 flights and disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of passengers. Travelers around the world also were stranded in May 2017 when a global computer failure grounded hundreds of British Airways flights over three days.