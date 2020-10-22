Charlotte Observer Logo
3.2-magnitude quake rattles area on Kansas-Oklahoma line

The Associated Press

PONCA CITY, Okla.

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook an area on the Kansas-Oklahoma line Thursday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The tremor struck at 8:17 p.m. and was centered in a remote area 22 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Ponca City, Oklahoma, at a depth of almost 5 miles (8 kilometers).

A Kay County, Oklahoma, sheriff’s dispatcher said there were no reports of damage.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. Regulators have directed producers to close some injection wells.

