Scholarship programs helps adults finish associate degrees

A new statewide campaign is promoting a scholarship program that helps adults finish their associate degrees.

The new campaign announced by Gov. Andy Beshear's office is called “Never Underestimate You!” and promotes the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship.

The scholarship covers the remaining cost of tuition and fees after federal, state and campus grants and scholarships are applied. The program began in 2017. It provides up to 60 hours of tuition for anyone who has not earned an associate degree in a specific technical program.

The scholarship is funded by the Kentucky Lottery.

Courses in the program are available at the state's community and technical college system campuses, Campbellsville University, Eastern Kentucky University, Galen College of Nursing, MedQuest College, Northern Kentucky University, Sullivan University, University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University.

More information is available by calling 833-711-WRKS or visiting https://workreadykentucky.com.