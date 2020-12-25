N. Carolina CEO sues over windows, doors in his $16M home

The CEO of a marketing and technology company has gone to court over what he says are faulty custom-made steel-and-glass windows and doors in his $16 million Charlotte home.

Ric Elias, CEO and co-founder of Red Ventures, and his wife, Brenda, are suing the 24,500-square-foot house's Charlotte architect and builder, along with the manufacturer of the doors and windows. They are seeking to cover the replacement cost of what the lawsuit describes as faulty products that fog up and have deteriorated, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday.

The doors and windows added $1.2 million to the house's price tag, according to the lawsuit, more than four times the cost of an average home in Charlotte.

Elias did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment. Nor did Craig Dixon, who is named along with his architectural firm, or Scott Whitlock, president of Whitlock Builders.

However, Whitlock’s attorney said that while her client built the home, the company didn't pick out or install the windows and doors.

“It is a spectacular house. Whitlock values the Eliases as clients, and Whitlock plans to do everything it can to resolve this issue," attorney Michelle Dressler told the newspaper.

Red Ventures is based just over the border in Indian Land, South Carolina.