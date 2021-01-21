Insteel Industries: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $8.1 million.

The Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $119.6 million in the period.

Insteel Industries shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 1% in the last 12 months.