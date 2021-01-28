Murphy Oil: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $171.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.11. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $330.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $470.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.15 billion, or $7.48 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.97 billion.

Murphy Oil shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has decreased 39% in the last 12 months.