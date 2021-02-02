Independent Bank Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $58.3 million.

The bank, based in McKinney, Texas, said it had earnings of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.34 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $172 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $152.7 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $201.2 million, or $4.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $601.5 million.

Independent Bank Group shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.