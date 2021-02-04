National Business

Oaktree Strategic Income: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 14 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

Oaktree Strategic Income shares have climbed 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 3% in the last 12 months.

