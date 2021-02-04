National Business

Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $65.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $38.2 million in the period.

Oaktree Specialty Lending shares have increased 6.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

National Business

Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 6:11 AM

National Business

Adtran: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 5:16 AM

National Business

Michael Hiltzik: The NFL crushed the COVID-19 virus. Here’s how, and what that means for you

National Business

RNA vaccines have never been manufactured before, so making millions of doses was bound to take time. Here’s how it’s done

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service