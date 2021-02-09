Wesco International: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $4.13 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $100.6 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.33 billion.

Wesco International shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 81% in the last 12 months.