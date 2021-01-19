SouthPark and Concord Mills malls add rapid COVID testing sites. Here’s what we know

Rapid testing for the coronavirus will soon be available at two Charlotte-area malls.

Medivolve, formerly named QuestCap, is opening COVID-19 testing labs for same-day testing results at SouthPark and Concord Mills malls, both managed by Simon.

Each site can handle up to 150 tests a day. The cost is $59 for an antibody test, $99 for an antigen test and $179 for a PCR test usually required for travel. Antigen tests diagnose current viral infection while antibody tests show if a person already had the virus. The PCR test also shows if a person has the virus, and is considered among the most accurate tests.

Tests take no more than 10 minutes to administer, with results within 24 hours, according to Medivolve. Results will be available by text or email and can include a certificate of good health.

Appointments are available online but walk-in appointments are an option too, according to the company website.

Rapid COVID-19 testing is available at Concord Mills and SouthPark in the Charlotte area. Observer file photos

Medivolve, based in Canada, has set up COVID-19 test sites at malls in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Virginia and Maryland, according to the company.

QuestCap Inc. changed its name last month to transition its focus to medical services and technology company.

Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases had been rising for weeks in Mecklenburg County following holiday gatherings. But Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest said Tuesday that coronavirus trends may be leveling out.

Mecklenburg reported Tuesday that both coronavirus-related hospitalizations and positivity rates decreased in the last week. However, COVID-19 spread remains high in Mecklenburg and in North Carolina.

Coronavirus vaccines are available to health care workers and anyone age 65 and older through Charlotte hospital systems Atrium Health and Novant Health, along with Mecklenburg County Public Health.

The sites are expected to open Jan. 24, according to the company.

Staff writer Hannah Smoot contributed.