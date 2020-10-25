Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 25

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 258,000

At least 258,292 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,144 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 2,584 new COVID-19 cases, down from a record high of 2,716 the day before.

The state reported 30 coronavirus-related deaths Saturday.

About 6.7% of tests were reported positive on Saturday, down from 7.3% the day before. The rate of positive tests had remained above 7% since Sunday — higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,181 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday. The number of people hospitalized has been falling slightly after a steady increase over the last several weeks.

Wake students return Monday

Wake County elementary school students will return to classrooms Monday.

PreK-3 students and K-12 special-education students in regional programs will return for face-to-face instruction. They will start on a cycle of one week of in-person classes and two weeks of remote classes, before switching to daily in-person classes Nov. 16.

Middle school students will return to school Nov. 9 for a three-week rotation, and fourth- and fifth-grade students will start that rotation Nov. 16. High school students will continue with online-only classes for the rest of the fall semester.

Students returning to in-person learning will wear masks, have their temperatures checked every day, wash their hands often, sit apart from each other and may eat lunch in classrooms, The News & Observer reports.

Parents can prepare their children by promoting wearing a face covering, waiting at least 6 feet apart and washing their hands regularly, Wake County Superintendent Cathy Moore said at a news conference Friday.

“Let them know that wearing a mask is a way that we show our friends, our staff, our teachers that we care about them, that we care about ourselves and that we’re happy to be back in school and want to stay there,” Moore said Friday.

Church ordered to close buildings

All United House of Prayer for All People buildings in Mecklenburg County were ordered closed Saturday over “grave concerns” about the ongoing spread of COVID-19 linked to the church.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said during a news conference that she ordered the buildings closed beginning 10 a.m. Saturday after 121 confirmed cases of the virus and at least three deaths were linked to the church. A fourth death is under investigation.

The outbreak is linked to convocation events held at the church Oct. 4-11, officials say.

Harris said church officials have not cooperated with the county in taking measures health officials say are needed to help control the spread of the virus.

Up to 1,000 people attended the events, despite health officials “strongly urging” businesses and places of worship not to hold such large gatherings, according to the county order.

Church leaders won’t provide a list of attendees so health officials can conduct contact tracing and notify people that they may have been exposed, Harris said. Cases may have spread to five states, according to the order, which doesn’t name the states.

UNC to require COVID-19 tests in spring

Students at UNC Chapel Hill will be allowed to take in-person classes and live on campus in single dorm rooms if they choose, the university said Friday.

But all students and faculty will have to be tested for the coronavirus before they return and will be subject to regular testing throughout the semester, The News & Observer reported.

“Our decisions on in-person and remote courses for the spring are fundamentally linked with our choices regarding on-campus residency and testing,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in the email.

The university used committees made up of students, employees, community members and groups of public health and medical experts to make decisions for the spring semester, saying it “learned important lessons” in the fall. The plans could change, however, if the spread of the virus worsens through flu season.