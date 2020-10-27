Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 261,000

At least 261,742 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,170 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,643 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,807 the day before and a record high of 2,716 on Friday.

The state reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths Monday.

About 7.2% of tests were reported positive as of Friday, the latest day for which data were available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,193 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 1,148 the day before.

Parents get help to pay for childcare

Some parents in Wake County will get help to pay for childcare during the coronavirus pandemic under a new program announced Monday.

Those parents who meet the required income guidelines will be reimbursed “for care that helps their children participate in remote learning,” The News & Observer reported.

“COVID-19 has already stretched household budgets thin, and we don’t want parents to have to choose between earning a living and giving their children the care they need,” said Greg Ford, chairman of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, in a news release.

The program, called WakeSUPPORTS, is funded by $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief money and will cover costs associated with their child’s remote learning from Aug. 17 to Sept. 30 as well as during the month of December.

To qualify, parents must:

Live in Wake County

Have a child in kindergarten through sixth grade

Meet certain income restrictions, which differ by family size (i.e. a family of two can’t earn more than $45,180; a family of four can’t earn more than $56,460)

Private schools see more clusters than public schools

Private schools in North Carolina have more coronavirus clusters than public schools, The News & Observer reports.

There were 138 COVID-19 cases and 14 clusters reported at private K-12 schools throughout the state as of Friday, according to data from the state health department. K-12 public schools had 79 cases and 11 clusters.

North Carolina has more than 2,500 public schools and about 750 private schools. Most public schools started the fall semester online, while many public schools returned to in-person classes full time.