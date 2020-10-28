NC residents will be protected from pandemic-related evictions, governor says

North Carolina residents who can’t afford their rent won’t be evicted if tenants provide a sworn statement to their landlords, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday, keeping the state’s housing protections in line with federal guidelines.

Cooper issued a new executive order Wednesday afternoon that will enforce the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s nationwide eviction moratorium. It will stay in effect through the end of the year, the order said.

In early September, the CDC issued an order that bans evictions nationwide if tenants provide a sworn statement that they are unable to pay rent due to the pandemic and they have exhausted all options to pay their rent.

Cooper addressed other pandemic-related topics in a press conference on Wednesday, including avoiding large gatherings during the holidays and how to celebrate Halloween. Clusters of coronavirus cases have emerged in social and religious gatherings in recent weeks.

While North Carolina did not experience a spike in coronavirus cases like other states, new cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. The state, like others across the country, is seeing a new surge in cases as some restrictions have lifted and people head indoors with cooler weather.

With that comes renewed concerns about hospital capacity, especially as flu season begins.

Eviction order

Cooper’s order also requires that landlords, if they take an action to evict, provide tenants with a sworn statement they can fill out and provide to the court. Households are limited to one sworn statement per household.

Landlords also cannot legally file a writ of possession for the rental property if they are provided with the tenant’s sworn statement.

Evictions for reasons other than nonpayment of rent are still allowed under this order.

COVID-19 trends in NC

DHHS reported over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, following a trend throughout October as new cases and hospitalizations have steadily risen. Wednesday was the second straight day that new cases topped 2,000. Last week there were two days that topped 2,500 new cases.

Friday saw a new record for single-day new cases — 2,716 — since the beginning of the pandemic.

But Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, have not said they would tighten restrictions again. On Oct. 21, Cooper extended Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan until Nov. 13, keeping a “dimmer switch” approach to easing restrictions.

Instead, Cooper’s administration asked local governments in 36 counties to do more to get residents to comply with restrictions. In a letter last week, DHHS urged them to adopt ordinances that would impose fines for violating COVID-19 executive orders and allow local health directors to issue imminent hazard abatement orders.

Other suggested actions could include implementing restrictions that are more strict than the state’s, such as lowering mass gathering limits or stopping the sale of alcohol earlier than the current time of 11 p.m.

Cooper said last week that he hoped more local enforcement of health safety measures and the re-emphasis on local authority will drive down viral spread.

Phase 3, which began Oct. 2, reopened bars, entertainment venues, movie theaters and large outdoor venues, but with capacity restrictions. Gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

There remains concerns, though, about the clusters of cases that have emerged in certain types of gatherings. Religious events such as worship services, bible studies and youth group meetings, for example, are the third highest source of known COVID-19 cluster infections in North Carolina, The News & Observer reported.

At least 18 people have died with COVID-19 in association with those clusters, the state said.

A cluster is considered five or more cases within a 14-day period among people who are linked to a place or event. Social gatherings, such as funerals, weddings, parties and family reunions, have resulted in 24 clusters with 236 cases of COVID-19, The N&O reported.

Wednesday’s news conference is likely the last one by the governor before Election Day, which is Tuesday.

Cooper, a Democrat, is running for re-election, with his handling of the coronavirus response a key factor in voters’ minds. His opponent, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, has been campaigning on lifting restrictions faster and has held many in-person campaign events without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Cooper has stayed mostly out of the public eye, except for his weekly COVID-19 briefings, which are televised.

October has also seen a rise in people hospitalized with COVID-19. Wednesday was the highest number of hospitalizations since late July and the second highest overall with 1,214 people in the hospital statewide. There were 939 hospitalizations on Oct. 1, according to data from DHHS.