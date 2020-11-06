Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 6

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Daily case total nears record high

At least 285,661 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,548 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 2,859 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,425 the day before and the second-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic. The latest figure is just shy of the record 2,885 cases reported Oct. 29.

The state on Wednesday reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials reported the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday with 67 deaths.

About 6.6% of tests were reported positive as of Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,193 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase from 1,184 the day before. Wednesday’s preliminary hospitalization total was listed as 1,186.

UNC researchers say COVID-19 not mutating significantly

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have found the virus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 isn’t mutating significantly — meaning a vaccine should be effective against it.

The research was published in the journal Cell Reports and was based on genetic sequencing, The News & Observer reported.

Many of the coronavirus cases in North Carolina appear to have stemmed from people who were infected on a cruise ship in Italy and returned home, meaning they were likely the result of community spread instead of “international transmissions,” according to The N&O.

The variations of the virus, however, that occurred in the state’s rural and urban areas weren’t the areas in which tests and vaccines are based on.

“The virus is very stable, and whatever little (changes) we see don’t affect testing and they don’t affect the vaccine,” Dirk Dittmer, a professor of microbiology and immunology at UNC, told The N&O.

Reopening schools hasn’t caused spike in cases

Health officials in North Carolina said Thursday the state’s sudden rise in COVID-19 cases isn’t the result of K-12 public schools reopening.

During the State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Dr. Betsey Cuervo Tilson said it’s not children who are “driving our increases.” Tilson is the state health director and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services chief medical officer.

“Although yes there are cases and there are clusters in school settings, and we all expected that, we are still not seeing our school settings as a big driver of the cases,” she said.

Elementary schools in North Carolina were allowed to reopen for in-person instruction in October. Most high school and middle school students continue to learn online.

In Wake County, the state’s largest school district, school officials have reported 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks — including 20 cases this week.

Cooper calls for end of politicized response to pandemic

In his first press briefing since winning reelection Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he wants politics to be removed from the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor pointed to many North Carolinians opting not to wear a face covering “based on a political outlook,” The News & Observer reported.

“Now we don’t have to worry about that,” he said, “and we can move forward with facts and science.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, also warned people to be vigilant during the holiday season, saying it could lead to larger spread and higher case loads. She said families should get screened for the virus ahead of time and to try to gather in outdoor areas instead of indoors.

“I know folks want and need to be together during the holiday,” Cohen said. “We can’t eliminate risk, but we can decrease it.”

UNC to offer free testing as students go home for break

UNC-Chapel Hill is providing COVID-19 testing at no cost for students who leave for winter break.

The semester ends Nov. 17, and saliva-based tests will be offered at the Carolina Union that week.

The school is urging all students, including those without symptoms, to get tested before leaving Chapel Hill. Students who feel sick or may have been exposed to COVID-19 should schedule tests through Campus Health, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

“Taking a COVID-19 test is an important step in protecting your family and friends who you may be reunited with over the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Ken Pittman, campus health director.

Malls plan precautions for Santa visits

Malls in North Carolina are making changes to Santa visits this holiday season as the coronavirus continues its spread.

Some Charlotte-area shopping centers will ban sitting on Santa’s lap, instead permitting kids to take photos and share their wish lists from a distance. Some retailers require reservations ahead of time to cut back on wait times and allow staff to clean, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday.

“We won’t let the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic stop Christmas for millions of families nationwide or stand in the way of their traditions,” said Matt Windt, chief marketing officer at Cherry Hill Programs, which provides Santa visits to malls across the country.