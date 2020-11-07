Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 7

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Daily case count down from record high

At least 291,245 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,605 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 2,676 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,908



the day before, which was the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic. It broke the previous record of 2,885 cases reported Oct. 29.

Twenty-three coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Saturday, down from 34 deaths the day before and 67 deaths on Tuesday, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

About 6.9% of tests were reported positive as of Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,196 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, up 35 from the 1,161 hospitalizations reported the day before.

Mark Meadows tests positive

Former N.C. Rep. Mark Meadows, now President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, has tested positive for the coronavirus, media outlets have confirmed.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Two senior administration officials told the Associated Press that Meadows had tested positive, but did not say when that happened and provided no information on Meadows’ current condition. One officials said several other administration staffers had also tested positive.

Meadows traveled with Trump prior to Election Day and was last seen in public Wednesday morning, not wearing a mask.

Coronavirus postpones Charlotte 49ers game

Another UNC Charlotte football game is postponed due to the coronavirus.

The Charlotte 49ers halted Saturday’s scheduled game at Middle Tennessee State because of a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing efforts.

“We are extremely disappointed to have to postpone our game at Middle Tennessee,” Mike Hill, athletic director at UNC Charlotte, said in a statement. “The health and safety of everyone involved, however, remains the top priority during these challenging times.”

This is the fourth postponed or canceled 49ers game this season, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.

Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds was undersized, which limited his college options. He walked on with 49ers, and is now a starter with school passing records. Jacob Kupferman AP

Charlotte YMCAs resume indoor sports — with COVID-19 precautions

Indoor basketball, racquetball and pickle ball are set to resume this month at YMCA of Greater Charlotte locations, with COVID-19 precautions.

The YMCAs have “enhanced CDC-approved cleaning procedures” and social distancing measures in place, enabling them to resume the indoor sports, according to a YMCA of Greater Charlotte news release.

Beginning Monday, reservations can be made on the Y app for adult, youth and family basketball, YMCA officials said Friday. Three-on-three youth, teen and adult scrimmages will be allowed, along with family shoot-arounds.

Pickle ball will be available at Keith Family YMCA, while racquetball reservations at the Dowd and Lowe’s YMCAs can be made on the Y app.

Groups call for protections for agriculture workers

Organizations gathered Thursday in Raleigh to renew calls for the state to issue mandatory protections for people who work at meat processing plants and in the agriculture industry.

Earlier this year, COVID-19 spread through meatpacking plants and farmworker housing. The facilities had coronavirus-related guidance “but no mandatory laws,” The News & Observer reported.

“Since March, essential workers, especially farmworkers and processing [plant] workers, have risked their lives at work,” said Lariza Garzón, executive director of the Episcopal Farmworker Ministry. “North Carolina’s food system and the profitability of farms and meat processing plants have been maintained at the expense of these workers’ health and safety.”

Groups on Thursday also held a vigil for people, mostly Latino immigrants, who died after getting infected with COVID-19 at work.

Lariza Garz—n, executive director of the Episcopal Farmworker Ministry, speaks in front of an altar assembled to honor the lives of farmworkers and poultry processing workers who have died from COVID-19, during a protest to call on the NC Department of Labor to enforce safety standards and protect workers, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

Wake schools banning spectators at sporting events

The Wake County school district is preventing fans from attending athletic games or practices as the coronavirus continues its spread.

The Triangle-area school system this year is also suspending STUNT, a cheerleading sport for girls, due to worries about close contact, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

“Most STUNT athletes also participate in cheerleading, and the compressed athletics schedule would create an overlap in the seasons, which would not allow adequate time to safely prepare to participate,” school officials said.

For the sports allowed to continue, the district says athletic officials will provide parents instructions for live-stream video from gyms and stadiums.

The district also announced student clubs can meet on campus, as long as participants wear face coverings and follow other health practices.

Reopening schools hasn’t caused spike in cases

Health officials in North Carolina said Thursday the state’s sudden rise in COVID-19 cases isn’t the result of K-12 public schools reopening.

During the State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Dr. Betsey Cuervo Tilson said it’s not children who are “driving our increases.” Tilson is the state health director and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services chief medical officer.

“Although yes there are cases and there are clusters in school settings, and we all expected that, we are still not seeing our school settings as a big driver of the cases,” she said.

Elementary schools in North Carolina were allowed to reopen for in-person instruction in October. Most high school and middle school students continue to learn online.

In Wake County, the state’s largest school district, school officials have reported 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks — including 20 cases this week.

Also in the Triangle, some Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School students in upcoming weeks will return to a combination of face-to-face and online classes.

The changes are for students in night classes and adaptive programs, The News & Observer reported Friday. Other students in K-12 will remain in virtual instruction until the spring semester, when a hybrid schedule is planned.