Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 8

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 291,000

At least 291,245 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,605 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 2,676 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,908 the day before — the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic. It broke the previous record of 2,885 cases reported Oct. 29.

Twenty-two coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Saturday, down from 34 deaths the day before and 67 deaths on Tuesday, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic.

About 6.9% of tests were reported positive as of Wednesday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,196 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, up 35 from the 1,161 hospitalizations reported the day before.

Wake middle schools return Monday

Roughly 6,000 Wake County middle school students will return for face-to-face instruction Monday.

It’s part of a phased return to in-person instruction that began with elementary students on Oct. 26. Students will be on a three-week rotation, with two weeks of remote learning and one week of in-person learning.

Face masks will be required, students will have their temperatures checked daily and people will be expected to maintain social distancing.

High school students will remain with online classes only through the fall semester.

Mark Meadows tests positive

Former N.C. Rep. Mark Meadows, now President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, has tested positive for the coronavirus, media outlets have confirmed.

Two senior administration officials told the Associated Press that Meadows tested positive, but did not say when that happened and provided no information on Meadows’ current condition. One official said several other administration staffers had also tested positive.

Meadows traveled with Trump prior to Election Day and was last seen in public Wednesday, not wearing a mask.