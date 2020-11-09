Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 9

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

New daily cases remain above 2,000

At least 293,339 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,607 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 2,094 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,676 reported the day before.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has remained above 2,000 cases for the past 22 days.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Sunday.

About 6.9% of tests were reported positive as of Wednesday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,147 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, down from 1,196 reported the day before.

Some Wake middle school students return Monday

Roughly 6,000 Wake County middle school students will return for face-to-face instruction Monday.

It’s part of a phased return to in-person instruction that began with elementary students on Oct. 26 for the state’s largest school district. Students will be on a three-week rotation, with two weeks of remote learning and one week of in-person learning.

Face masks will be required, students will have their temperatures checked daily and people will be expected to maintain social distancing.

On Oct. 26, Pre-K through third grade and K-12 special-education students in regional programs started returning to campuses on the same rotation.

Fourth- and fifth-grade students will return on that plan Nov. 16. High school students will remain in online classes only through the fall semester.