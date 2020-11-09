NC rolling average for new COVID-19 cases reaches record high, breaks 2,400 cases

North Carolina reached a new high Monday in the seven-day average for newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reported 1,521 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time since last Monday that it has reported less than 2,000 new cases.

Even as the number of new cases fell, the seven-day daily average for new cases continued to rise Monday, reaching a record-high of 2,405 cases over the past week. Rolling averages are used to track new cases in order to better account for single-day peaks and valleys.

Last Friday, DHHS reported the most new COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began, with 2,908. The past week has also seen the third- and eighth-highest days for new lab-confirmed cases in North Carolina.

As the rolling average for new cases has trended upward, so has the average of the COVID-19 test positivity rate.

On Saturday, the last day for which data was reported, 6.6% of tests came back positive. That brought the seven-day average for testing to 6.7%, above the 5% targeted by state health officials.

On Sunday, the last day for which data was reported, there were 1,169 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, according to data reported by 96% of North Carolina’s hospitals.

DHHS also reported eight new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 4,615 residents of North Carolina.

