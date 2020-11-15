Charlotte Observer Logo
NC records 3rd-highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases, 2nd-highest deaths

The NC Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday the state’s third-highest daily number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and second-highest number of confirmed deaths.

Sunday’s 3,117 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 would have been the highest at any point in the pandemic before Veterans Day.

The state also confirmed that COVID-19 was linked with 50 deaths, which matches the second-highest number confirmed on a single day at any point during the pandemic. Deaths are not all from a single day because they are reported as they are confirmed.

There are also 1,395 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, the last day for which data was available. That day, 95% of the hospitals in the state reported their COVID-19 patients.

On Friday, the last day for which data is available, 7.9% of COVID-19 tests in North Carolina came back positive. That was enough to continue the week-long elevation of the seven-day rolling average for testing.

On Nov. 7, the rolling average for test positivity was 6.6%. It has risen each day since, reaching 7.6% on Friday.

