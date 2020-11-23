Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Daily cases break record

At least 336,775 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,034 have died, according to health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 4,514 new COVID-19 cases, up from 3,415 reported Saturday and breaking the state’s previous record of 4,296 cases reported Thursday.

Twenty-nine deaths were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1,571 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. State officials last week said patient counts would be higher due to a change in how the federal government reports hospital stays.

About 7.1% of tests were reported positive on Friday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Some Charlotte employers push back return to office

Some companies in uptown Charlotte have reassessed how long they’ll be working remotely and whether they should change how they do business as the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to stretch well into next year.

Offices in Charlotte have mostly been empty as the pandemic has forced thousands of employees to work from home, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Coronavirus cases have been steadily rising in Mecklenburg County in October and November, which has led some of Charlotte’s top employers to push back discussions on returning to the office.

Red Ventures gave all of its employees the option to work from home until the end of 2021, and LendingTree won’t restart talks on returning to its offices until 2021. Brighthouse Financial will keep its offices closed until at least May, and Wells Fargo will likely keep its 200,000 remote employees out of the office until at least January.

Some companies have had workers come back in small numbers. A handful of employees are working in offices at Duke Energy and Barings.

Clusters reported at UNC Charlotte

UNC Charlotte has confirmed two coronavirus clusters in recent days.

One cluster includes 11 students living in a private residence off campus, and another involves five students in two on-campus residence halls, The Charlotte Observer reported Saturday.

A cluster is five or more cases within two weeks.

The students who live on campus are isolating and receiving “proper medical care,” the university says. Students who live in the residence halls who have had close contact with those who tested positive will quarantine, and contact tracers are working to identify others who need to quarantine.

Students in the off-campus cluster are isolating away from the university and are also receiving medical care. Campus officials say they’re working with the Mecklenburg County Health Department to tell close contacts of the students to quarantine and get tested for the virus.

Health officials, chefs offer Thanksgiving safety tips

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said there is reason to worry going into the holiday season as coronavirus metrics continue to climb.

“We may be seeing more hospitalization increase because we are seeing these record high case rates across North Carolina, so we do have unfortunately a lot of reasons to be concerned as we head into this holiday season,” Cohen said during a Friday news conference.

A Thanksgiving nears, chefs Cheetie Kumar of Garland and Jason Smith of Cantina 18 and Harvest 18 in Raleigh urged North Carolinians to wear masks, wash their hands and keep gatherings below 10 people. Cohen and the chefs also said people should try to eat outside and keep windows open and fans on.

Everyone should keep their masks on when they aren’t eating and drinking, they said, and people who are handling food and utensils should wear gloves.

“We want to spread holiday cheer, not the virus,” Kumar said. “Do a gut check. Try to act like you are contagious. That really changes how you do everything. It makes you think twice about taking risks. Limit hugs and handshakes. ... A hello and smile will have to do.”

In Charlotte, health officials urged people to gather only with people in their households for Thanksgiving as the spread of COVID-19 speeds up in the region.

“We understand fully that this is a big sacrifice that we all have to make ourselves,” Raynard Washington, deputy public health director for Mecklenburg County, said Friday at a news conference.

The advice comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people to avoid traveling for Thanksgiving and skip going to crowded stores for Black Friday shopping.