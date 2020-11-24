North Carolina hits record hospitalizations again as new mask rules set to take effect

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across North Carolina continued their weeks-long increases on Tuesday, the day after Gov. Roy Cooper announced new mask requirements across the state.

Statewide hospitalizations increased to 1,724, the highest of the pandemic. That’s an increase of 123 in one day. A week ago, hospitalizations were at 1,501, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The increases come as health officials are concerned people gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday will fuel more viral spread.

Leaders of 20 hospitals and health systems in North Carolina issued an urgent plea for people to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Executives and medical directors called on people to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small, avoid Black Friday crowds and “always wear a mask over your mouth and nose, except while eating” during holiday events.

“We recognize masks are uncomfortable, and it’s both frustrating and disappointing not to celebrate this year’s holidays with traditional large gatherings,” the statement says. “While we are encouraged that safe and effective vaccines may be coming soon, we know that we are months away from making vaccination widely available.

“With this in mind, we are asking for your help now,” it continues. “We must decrease the spread of this virus and in doing so save lives — lives of real North Carolinians who will get to celebrate many more holidays to come.”

There were 3,100 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The seven-day average for new cases is now at 3,543, a slight decrease from Monday, but the sixth straight day that the average is over 3,000.

Case number and hospitalization data are preliminary and are subject to change upon further investigation. Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of N.C. DHHS, noted that the state changed how hospitalization numbers are reported on Nov. 13 to meet new federal rules. That caused a one-time increase in hospitalizations.

But even accounting for that change, she said, the number of people who are in the hospital for the coronavirus has increased.

“Some of our hospitals are starting to feel the strain,” she said at a news conference.

She said the state is on “very shaky ground.”

“The coming weeks will be a true test of our resolve to do what it takes to keep people from getting sick, to save lives and to make sure you have a hospital care for whether it’s a heart attack, a car accident or COVID-19 when you need it,” Cohen said.

As of Tuesday, 5,074 people have died due to COVID-19 in North Carolina, an increase of 35 from Monday. The seven-day average for daily death increases is 32. That rate has been over 30 since Thursday. The state passed 5,000 deaths on Saturday.

More mask requirements

Cooper announced new mask requirements at a press conference on Monday, the N&O reported, while also extending the state’s Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions by a week. The executive order now will expire Dec. 11.

The new mask requirements — an extension of previous mandates — say masks must be worn inside any public or private setting with non-household members, even when people are 6 feet apart. Masks must also be worn in public outdoor settings if social distancing isn’t possible.

The new requirements will take effect on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

DHHS reported that under the state’s new county alert system, counties on red alert — meaning critical viral spread — have doubled to 20 since the last report a week ago.

“We are in danger,” Cooper said at Monday’s press conference.

Hospital response

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, hospitals in North Carolina and across the country have become more outspoken about the public’s role in controlling spread of coronavirus.

The hospital leaders say it’s possible that some hospitals could be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients if cases keep spiking, according to the statement released by the state hospital association.

“Yet many people are choosing not to take the threat seriously and, in doing so, are endangering not only their own lives but also the lives of our neighbors and families,” it says.

In Greensboro, where the rate of positive cases is increasing, Cone Health brought back the recently decommissioned Women’s Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients, said Greensboro Mayor Nancy B. Vaughan at Tuesday’s press conference. It gave the system another 118 beds, she said.

“In essence, it became our field hospital,” Vaughan said. “Without these additional beds, we would already be over capacity.”

Among those signing Tuesday’s statement are Dr. Chris DeRienzo, chief medical officer at WakeMed Health and Hospitals, Dr. Rodney McCaskill, chief medical officer at Johnston Health, and Dr. Joseph Rogers, chief medical officer at Duke University Health System.

Duke and UNC Health were among dozens that have joined the “maskup” campaign, which published newspaper ads nationwide over the weekend proclaiming “Let’s Keep It Up, Let’s All #Maskup.”