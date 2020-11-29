Charlotte Observer Logo
North Carolina reports highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients

North Carolina reported Sunday its highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, topping a high set just a day before, according to numbers reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,885 people hospitalized with the virus statewide, DHHS reported, with 95% of hospitals reporting data. That topped the high reported Saturday of 1,840 hospitalizations.

Intensive care units statewide held 454 COVID-19 patients in the numbers DHHS reported Sunday, the highest number during the pandemic.

DHHS also reported 3,820 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, the seventh-highest number since the pandemic began in March. Over the past week, there have been an average of 3,572 new cases each day.

On Friday, the last day for which data is available, 8.6% of COVID-19 tests came back positive. That lifted the positivity rate’s seven-day average to 7.5%,

DHHS also reported 21 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the pandemic’s toll to 5,240 North Carolinians.

Adam Wagner
