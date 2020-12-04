Charlotte Observer Logo
How long until you can get COVID vaccine in South Carolina? This new tool gives an idea

Millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine will soon be shipping out across the country, experts expect, but it could be months before there’s enough for the millions of Americans who want to be vaccinated.

Like most of the states in the U.S., South Carolina plans to prioritize certain groups first: front line health workers, and residents of long-term care facilities. And as drug makers crank out more doses over time, priorities will shift to include more of the general public.

So how long until you can get vaccinated?

A new tool, created by the New York Times in association with Ariadne Labs, and the Surgo Foundation, can provide some clarity.

How old are you? Where do you live? Do you have any underlying health risks? The answers to these questions and others may have a big impact on where you end up in the waiting line.

For example, a 47-year-old essential worker, living in Richland County, who has underlying health risks would be:

How about a 75-year-old retiree in Greenville County? If they have COVID-related health issues, here’s where they stand:

An 83-year-old with COVID-19 health risks lives in McCormick County. Here’s how long they could be waiting:

Let’s look at a 30-year-old first responder, in perfect health, living in Horry County:

And a 53-year-old teacher in Spartanburg County? Assuming they have underlying health problems, they are:

A 9-year-old elementary school student, with no underlying health problems, residing in Beaufort County is waiting:

A 50-year-old health care worker in Lexington County without any COVID-related health issues is:

A 21-year-old person with no health problems in Charleston County places:

A 36-year-old without any COVID-related health issues in York County is:

Mitchell Willetts
Mitchell Willetts is a real-time news reporter covering the Carolinas for McClatchy. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and outdoors enthusiast.
